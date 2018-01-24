Drugs worth thousands of rands seized in Cape Town

A 56-year-old woman was expected in court on Wednesday after being arrested for the alleged possession of drugs worth R100 000 in Thornton, Cape Town, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

According to Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, Western Cape K-9 unit members on Tuesday followed up on information they received from the community about a house where drugs were being sold.

“Upon their arrival at the address the members of police searched the premises and they found 500 Mandrax tablets and 200g of Tik (crystal methamphetamine) worth an estimated street value of R100,000,” said Rwexana in a statement on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.