 
menu
South Africa 24.1.2018 12:10 pm

Hugh Masekela was a voice for the youth – ANC Youth League

ANA
Hugh Masekela performs at the Soweto Theatre as part of his 75th Birthday Celebrations, 10 September 2014. The University of Johannesburg in partnership with the wRite Associates hosed the first inaugural Hugh Masekela Annual Lecture on the 9th September 2014 and then the Concert. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Hugh Masekela performs at the Soweto Theatre as part of his 75th Birthday Celebrations, 10 September 2014. The University of Johannesburg in partnership with the wRite Associates hosed the first inaugural Hugh Masekela Annual Lecture on the 9th September 2014 and then the Concert. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Hugh Masekela was a critical and militant voice for South Africa’s young people according to the ANCYL.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) said on Wednesday that it was mourning the death of South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela whom it called a critical and militant voice for South Africa’s young people.

‘Bra Hugh’, as Masekela was popularly known, represented a generation of cultural activists that used its artistic prowess and talent to rally young and old South Africans to overthrow the oppressive former apartheid government, spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said.

“His music was not only a powerful tool to heighten the levels of political consciousness among the oppressed black majority, but served as a instrument to mobilize the masses … to agitate for an alternative South Africa,” Mkhize said.

“Bra Hugh’s music played a significant role to enhance, consolidate and strengthen international solidarity against the regime.”

Masekela died at the age of 78 at his Johannesburg home on Tuesday after a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Mkhize called on the current generation of musicians and others in the entertainment industry to be part of the broader struggle to overcome poverty, inequality and joblessness, especially among the poor and rural youth.

Masekela’s family will on Wednesday hold a media briefing and release the details of his memorial and funeral services.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

VISUALS: The life and times of SA jazz legend Hugh Masekela

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 (1) Lord Marshal

VALUE BET

RACE 2 (3) Kingston Mines

RACE MEETING

24 January Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.