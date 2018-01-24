 
menu
South Africa 24.1.2018 11:59 am

Taxi overturns in Peacevale, KZN, 15 injured

ANA
Minibus taxi overturned Friday morning injuring 21 in Ladysmith. Picture supplied by ER24

Minibus taxi overturned Friday morning injuring 21 in Ladysmith. Picture supplied by ER24

Paramedics found the taxi on its roof in the left-hand lane of the road.

As many as 15 people were injured on Wednesday morning after a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned along the N3 Durban-bound highway near the Peacevale turnoff in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the minibus taxi on its roof in the left-hand lane of the road.

“Several occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle,” said Meiring, adding that paramedics assessed and treated them before taking them to various hospitals.

Local authorities are probing the cause of the crash.

African News Agency (ANA)

We’re still far from safe on our roads

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 (1) Lord Marshal

VALUE BET

RACE 2 (3) Kingston Mines

RACE MEETING

24 January Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.