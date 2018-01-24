Taxi overturns in Peacevale, KZN, 15 injured

As many as 15 people were injured on Wednesday morning after a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned along the N3 Durban-bound highway near the Peacevale turnoff in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the minibus taxi on its roof in the left-hand lane of the road.

“Several occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle,” said Meiring, adding that paramedics assessed and treated them before taking them to various hospitals.

Local authorities are probing the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

