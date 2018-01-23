Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expected to make full recovery – Mandela family

Struggle stalwart and ex-wife of late former president Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was expected to make a full recovery after she was admitted to hospital with kidney infection, the Mandela family said on Tuesday.

“The Mandela family wish to inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela Mandela has been admitted to the Milpark Hospital on the 20th of January 2018. Prior to going to the clinic, she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of appetite and one of her legs was painful,” the family said in a statement.

“Upon admission, it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys had an infection. She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital. She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits.”

The Mandela family said it would keep the family informed of any developments.

In December 2016, Madikizela-Mandela‚ 81‚ was rushed to hospital for reasons not made known to the public after her stay in hospital in April 2016, following back surgery.

In September 2011, Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Life Brenthurst Clinic in the south of Johannesburg, due to a pain in her ankle, and had undergone a minor foot operation which was successful.

– African News Agency (ANA)