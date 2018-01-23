 
South Africa 23.1.2018 10:54 pm

Earth tremor shakes Joburg

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

The magnitude of tremor is yet to be measured.

The South African Weather Service has confirmed multiple reports of an earth tremor in parts of the West Rand in Gauteng just after 9:45pm on Tuesday evening.

The SA Weather Service had earlier predicted another round of rain with isolated evening storms moving over southern and south West Gauteng.

Johannesburg residents started posting on social media Twitter that they had felt the tremor in various parts of the city.

Anet Basson said: “The windows rattled here in Wilropark Rooderpoort.”

JèVanne Gibbs said: “Was that an earth quake in Joburg South just now?”

This reporter’s apartment in Roodepoort  was also rattled by rhetoric tremor, with windows and walls shaking.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Earth tremor felt in parts of North West, Gauteng

