 
menu
South Africa 23.1.2018 09:28 pm

DA calls for investigation into Westonaria collision

ANA
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi speaks to members of the public and students during the Transport Career Day for High School learners at the Manhattan Hotel in Tshwane on 9 October 2017. The initiative was aimed at demonstrating the Department of Transport's commitment to devevloping the youth within the transport sector. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi speaks to members of the public and students during the Transport Career Day for High School learners at the Manhattan Hotel in Tshwane on 9 October 2017. The initiative was aimed at demonstrating the Department of Transport's commitment to devevloping the youth within the transport sector. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

At least 100 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious after a truck and school bus collided on the N12 in Westonaria in Gauteng.

The Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday that the Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Ismail Vadi has to prioritise an investigation into the tragic accident in Westonaria in which a school bus and a truck collided leaving both drivers and learners injured.

At least 100 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious after a truck and school bus collided on the N12 in Westonaria in Gauteng.

“It is uncertain at this stage what caused the accident, but as highlighted by this year’s road accident statistics for Gauteng, injury and death on the provinces roads remain the status quo.”

ER24 said that most of the injured were school children believed to be between the ages of 8 and 14, while the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and a helicopter airlifted a seriously injured child to hospital for further medical care.

– African News Agency (ANA)

At least 100 people injured in bus, truck crash in Gauteng’s Westonaria

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 (4) Two Gunsy

VALUE BET

RACE 5 (7) Tall Mo

RACE MEETING

23 January Flamingo Park

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.