DA calls for investigation into Westonaria collision

The Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday that the Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Ismail Vadi has to prioritise an investigation into the tragic accident in Westonaria in which a school bus and a truck collided leaving both drivers and learners injured.

At least 100 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious after a truck and school bus collided on the N12 in Westonaria in Gauteng.

“It is uncertain at this stage what caused the accident, but as highlighted by this year’s road accident statistics for Gauteng, injury and death on the provinces roads remain the status quo.”

ER24 said that most of the injured were school children believed to be between the ages of 8 and 14, while the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and a helicopter airlifted a seriously injured child to hospital for further medical care.

– African News Agency (ANA)