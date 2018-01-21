 
South Africa 21.1.2018 09:17 pm

Ramaphosa and SA delegation depart for WEF in Davos, Switzerland

ANA
Cyril Ramaphosa.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation will depart from Johannesburg on Sunday evening to participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the presidency said.

The WEF meeting in Davos-Klosters was scheduled for January 23 to 26, under the theme “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”, Ramaphosa’s acting spokesman Tyrone Seale said.

Ramaphosa would join various discussion platforms in Davos with the aim of developing a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

“The forum presents South Africa with a platform to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth; and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally,” he said.

Ramaphosa would also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

The South African delegation led by Ramaphosa included a broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society, with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba the lead minister and co-ordinator.

Ramaphosa would be supported by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Jeff Radebe; Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko; and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Seale said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

