Ramaphosa and SA delegation depart for WEF in Davos, Switzerland

The WEF meeting in Davos-Klosters was scheduled for January 23 to 26, under the theme “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”, Ramaphosa’s acting spokesman Tyrone Seale said.

Ramaphosa would join various discussion platforms in Davos with the aim of developing a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

“The forum presents South Africa with a platform to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth; and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally,” he said.

Ramaphosa would also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

The South African delegation led by Ramaphosa included a broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society, with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba the lead minister and co-ordinator.

Ramaphosa would be supported by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Jeff Radebe; Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko; and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Seale said.

– African News Agency (ANA)