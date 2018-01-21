Fifteen injured, two critically, in minibus taxi crash in Ekurhuleni

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi on its roof on the off-ramp. Several occupants were found “scattered along the road”, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two had sustained critical injuries, including a young child, while 13 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)