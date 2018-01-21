Seven-year-old drowns after being washed off North Beach pier in Durban

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find lifeguards and an off-duty doctor attempting to resuscitate the young girl, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Advanced life support paramedics, together with the doctor, continued attempts to resuscitate the girl for more than 30 minutes. However, these efforts were unsuccessful and the child was declared dead on the scene. It appeared that the girl had been washed off the pier by rough seas with large swells, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)