KwaZulu-Natal ANC interim leadership announcement possible by Monday

This comes as the ANC’s newly elected national executive committee (NEC) announced on Saturday that the ANC provincial executive committees (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State had been suspended and “interim structures to unite and build the movement in preparation for provincial conferences” would be established.

Both provinces have been embroiled in High Court battles that found their provincial conferences and any resolutions taken there unlawful and void.

“An interim structure to run the affairs of the province and prepare for a [new provincial] conference will be announced by the ANC secretary general, possibly Monday,” KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman, and now a former PEC member, Mdumiseni Ntuli told the African News Agency (ANA) on Saturday.

“In terms of the ANC constitution, a suspension of the PEC is for a period of three months, hence the [new provincial] conference is expected to be held in March/April 2018,” he said.

In terms of a court order granted in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in December, the 27-member PEC had to vacate office. PEC members were also barred – by the ANC itself – from voting at its 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December, where Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC president.

The court also granted the ANC leave to appeal its September ruling in which the party’s 2015 provincial conference was declared null and void. At that conference, provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala ousted incumbent Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu was fired as premier a few months later.

Factional divides have deepened in the province since the 2015 conference. Zikalala supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in her bid for the ANC presidency at the national conference while Mchunu lobbied for Ramaphosa.

When he visited the province early in January in his capacity as ANC president, Ramaphosa said the province was “far too important to the life of the ANC for it to remain divided”.

“We cannot accept a divided KZN. The national conference is over and there is only one winner, the African National Congress. As cadre Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said during the conference, united we stand, divide we fall,” said Ramaphosa.

