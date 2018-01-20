Details: Eskom’s new chairperson and board members announced

Jabu Mabuza is the new chairperson of Eskom.

He was previously the chairperson of Telkom. Mabuza is currently the president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa), chairman of Business Leadership South Africa, executive chairman of Sphere Holdings, chairman of Telkom, as well as chairman of the Africa portion of the merged Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Miller.

Last year, the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) awarded Mabuza with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his achievements in entrepreneurship and contribution towards the growth of the South African economy.

In the statement the presidency said “government has recommended the appointment of Mr Phakamani Hadebe as the Acting Group Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Further, the board is directed to appoint a permanent Group Chief Executive and Group Chief Financial Officer within the next three months.

The board is directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Mr Matshela Koko and Mr Anoj Singh.”

The list of new board members:

1. Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson

2. Mr Sifiso Dabengwa

3. Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

4. Mr Mark Lamberti

5. Prof Tshepo Mongalo

6. Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

7. Ms Busisiwe Mavuso

8. Ms Nelisiwe Magubane

9. Dr Rod Crompton

10. Mr George Sebulela

11. Dr Pulane Molokwane

12. Dr Banothile Makhubela

13. Ms Jacky Molisane

