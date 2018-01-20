Highway gang suspects nabbed

A gang of robbers that had been pulling people over on the N12 highway using a blue light and impersonating police officers are all three in cuffs, Alberton Record reports.

The trio are suspected of following people from OR Tambo Airport and robbing them of cash and belongings.

Yesterday a CPF community patroller from Mondeor Sector 1 Saps witnessed a highway robbery and followed the suspects driving a white Toyota Etios. Backup policing was arranged, including Joburg Flying Squad and police helicopter.

The suspects were arrested in Haddon by CPF members, JMPD and Saps.

-Caxton News Service

