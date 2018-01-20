 
menu
South Africa 20.1.2018 08:00 am

Highway gang suspects nabbed

Caxton News Service

The trio are suspected of following people from OR Tambo Airport and robbing them of cash and belongings.

A gang of robbers that had been pulling people over on the N12 highway using a blue light and impersonating police officers are all three in cuffs, Alberton Record reports.

The trio are suspected of following people from OR Tambo Airport and robbing them of cash and belongings.

Yesterday a CPF community patroller from Mondeor Sector 1 Saps witnessed a highway robbery and followed the suspects driving a white Toyota Etios. Backup policing was arranged, including Joburg Flying Squad and police helicopter.

The suspects were arrested in Haddon by CPF members, JMPD and Saps.

-Caxton News Service

 

SABC board concludes Bathabile Dlamini’s interview was an advert

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.