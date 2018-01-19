Man dies in truck accident in Cape Town

A driver of a garbage truck died when the vehicle lost control on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Friday morning, leading to huge traffic delays as authorities shut down several lanes.

The accident happened on the N2 incoming and saw the right and centre lanes closed for incoming and outgoing traffic as authorities moved in to clear the scene.

The turnoffs to Jakes Gerwel Drive and Bhunga Avenue were also affected by the accident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

