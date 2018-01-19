No end to Sascoc saga

The battle between the Sascoc top brass was reignited this week with three former staff members insisting they had been unfairly fired by the national Olympic body.

In a second open letter, former CEO Tubby Reddy, CFO Vinesh Maharaj and executive manager Jean Kelly claimed that Sascoc president Gideon Sam, vice-president Barry Hendricks and board member Kobus Marais had colluded with an independent disciplinary inquiry, which resulted in their sacking this month.

There remained uncertainty regarding a quorum, the trio said, as two board members – Mark Alexander and Kaya Majeke – had questioned procedures after the inquiry report.

While the board’s two IOC members opted out of the matter, seven of the 12 remaining members voted in favour of the joint dismissal. But the former staffers attached an e-mail purportedly sent to the board in which Alexander asked the trio be given an opportunity to respond. Majeke apparently called the process “mischievous and unfair”

Sam yesterday directed queries to Hendricks, the Sascoc spokesperson. He was unavailable.

