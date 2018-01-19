Last day for rewriters

The Department of Basic Education said yesterday that those who still wanted to register for supplementary Grade 12 examinations had only one day left to do so.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said registration for the supplementary examinations will close today. Pupils can register at their nearest district education office.

“Supplementary examinations form part of the department’s second chance Matric Support Programme. “It affords those candidates who have not met the minimum promotion and certification requirements, but who require a maximum of two subjects to obtain a National Senior Certificate, an opportunity to do so. “We reiterate that candidates wishing to register for these examinations have until Friday to register at the examination centre where they wrote the 2017 NSC examinations,” he said.

Mhlanga said the opportunity to write supplementary examinations was also extended to candidates who could not sit or finish the examination due to various reasons. These included medical problems, a death in the family or some other special reason, provided documentary evidence is provided.

Candidates who do not meet the minimum higher education entry requirements or higher education faculty requirements for a specific occupation by one subject may also rewrite, again provided documentary evidence is provided. “Pupil support as part of preparation for administering the NSC examinations is available through the Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

“Further information can be found on the department’s website. “Further options for candidates not satisfied with their results are o apply for either a remark or a recheck.

“Application forms for rechecking or remarking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres,” Mhlanga said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.