Dis-Chem says 760 employees on strike at distribution centre, head office

Retail firm Dis-Chem said on Thursday approximately 760 employees had gone on strike at its Midrand distribution centre and head office but trading and operations at its 131 stores were not affected.

The company said the workers comprised less than 6 percent of its workforce and were affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers.

“Their dispute relates primarily to union organisational rights as well as disagreement on decisions relating to discretionary bonus payments to a portion of its members,” it said.

“Dis-Chem has initiated discussions with the affected employees in an effort to arrive at a common understanding of certain issues and agree on a suitable resolution. ”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.