 
menu
South Africa 18.1.2018 08:11 am

Dis-Chem says 760 employees on strike at distribution centre, head office

ANA
Members of the National Union of Public Services and Allied Workers picket outside the DisChem Warehouse, 17 January 2018, in Midrand.The workers downed tools over unpaid December 2017 bonuses and unfair labour practices. Picture: Michel Bega

Members of the National Union of Public Services and Allied Workers picket outside the DisChem Warehouse, 17 January 2018, in Midrand.The workers downed tools over unpaid December 2017 bonuses and unfair labour practices. Picture: Michel Bega

Dis-Chem has initiated discussions with the affected employees in an effort to arrive at a common understanding.

Retail firm Dis-Chem said on Thursday approximately 760 employees had gone on strike at its Midrand distribution centre and head office but trading and operations at its 131 stores were not  affected.

The company said the workers comprised  less than 6 percent of its workforce and were affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers.

“Their dispute relates primarily to union organisational rights as well as disagreement on decisions relating to discretionary bonus payments to a portion of its members,” it said.

“Dis-Chem has initiated discussions with the affected employees in an effort to arrive at a common understanding of certain issues and agree on a suitable resolution. ”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Dis-Chem target of union’s anger

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Workers threaten countrywide strike at Dis-Chem Pharmacies 12.1.2018
Your Dis-Chem Healthy Living Supplement Coming Soon 10.1.2018
Dis-Chem earnings soar on new stores 23.10.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.