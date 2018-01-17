Man arrested for alleged fraud in Rustenburg

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding people in Rustenburg, North West police said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the man was arrested on Tuesday, after a crime intelligence driven operation.

“The suspect’s arrest came after members responded to information that he [the suspect] was in possession of instruments he uses to con unsuspecting members of the public of their money,” she said.

“The suspect was successfully traced and found in possession of counterfeit notes, pamphlets and mini thatch huts.”

She said preliminary investigation revealed that as part of defrauding the members of the community, he pretended to be a professor, a pastor and a sangoma.

“In some instances, he allegedly advised members of the community to resign from their respective jobs and bring their money to him to multiply it, but eventually lost the money.”

He was expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s on Thursday, facing a charge of fraud.

“The members of the community are urged to be extra careful to avoid for being victims. They are advised not to believe anyone who approaches and promises to multiply their money. It is also important that they exercise caution about articles and advertisements that promise them quick wealth and happiness.”

She said investigation into the matter including linking the man with other cases continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

