Rustenburg adopts township school to improve matric pass rate

The Rustenburg municipality is adopting Rauwane Sepeng High School in Tlhabane, Mayor Mpho Khunou said on Wednesday.

“We are adopting this school as the municipality to ensure that at the end of the year you achieve 100 percent matric pass rate,” Khunou said.

He visited the school in a push to inculcate the culture of learning and teaching.

He said the school had a history of producing doctors and engineers but it was disappointing that the class of 2017 could only obtain a 66.67 percent matric pass rated and obtain an average pass of below 40 percent in maths.

“We must do well in maths, accounting and engineering in order to develop Rustenburg. We are committed to at least obtained 60 percent in maths this year.”

He warned learners about drugs, saying drugs offer no future.

Taxi operators were last week went on a rampage burning eight guest houses suspected of being drug dens and brothels.

This was what they termed as a campaign to smoke out drug dealers to rid the platinum rich city of drugs and prostitution.

The municipality was expected to lead a march on Friday aimed at ensuring that all brothels, human and drug trafficking activities were curbed and permanently shut down.

“The Municipality is embarking on programs of action, with various activities, and operations that aim to address and deal with brothels, human and drug trafficking.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

