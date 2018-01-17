Prasa train derails due to vandalism in Germiston, Gauteng

A train derailed in Germiston, Gauteng, on Wednesday, reportedly due to vandalism of the passenger railway system.

General Secretary of the United National Transport Union (Untu), Steve Harris, said the train derailed on the route to Pretoria between President station and the Germiston station after clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured. We are very grateful for that, but it could have been fatal to both the train crew and commuters,” said Harris.

This is the second Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train incident over the past week.

On January 9, two trains collided at the Geldenhuys station in Germiston after it was forced to operate manually due to cable theft. More than 200 commuters were injured in the incident.

– African News Agency(ANA)

