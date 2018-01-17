Gauteng MEC Lesufi opens R97m school in poor community

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday opened the newly rebuilt Everest Primary School in Westbury, which he said was an investment.

“We don’t want our children to be told they can’t access quality education because of the colour of their skin,” said Lesufi, during the ceremony at the school which cost about R97 million to revamp.

Everest Primary School was previously only able to accommodate only 950 learners, and is now providing schooling for 1 120 children from Grade R to Grade 7.

“Since 2014 we have been opening a new school every month … this is the 42nd school … we are not opening an ordinary school, but a school that cannot be matched by private schools.”

Lesufi said the 21 schools that were made from asbestos were all been eradicated and replaced with brick and mortar buildings.

“We have appointed a contractor who will take down the asbestos school in Noordgesig and build a school like this one,” said Lesufi.

However, the MEC warned that if protesters torched or vandalised any state-owned school, as has happened in some areas, the government would not rebuild the destroyed one.

“It does not make sense to build this kind of schools and in six months the school looks different because someone has stolen a door. The future is our children, who will create jobs and build the economy,” said Lesufi.

The revamped school is now equipped with a laboratory, dining hall and also has sporting facilities.

“We want our children to understand that we are doing all these things for them because we have walked this road and in life without education you are nothing.”

Parents said they were happy their children were able to attend what was now a “high-end” school.

– African News Agency (ANA)