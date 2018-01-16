One person dies, two injured in collision in Belhar, Cape Town

One person was killed and two others injured on Tuesday when two taxis and a light motor vehicle collided on Robert Sabukwe Road in Belhar in Cape Town.

“ER24 Paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the three vehicles on the side of the road. The several occupants from both taxis were found walking around on the scene,” private emergency services provider ER24 said in a statement.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, lying inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.”

Two other patients, both men, were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

“The remaining passengers from the taxis declined treatment and transportation to a hospital. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” ER24 said.

– African News Agency (ANA)