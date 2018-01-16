 
South Africa 16.1.2018 10:18 am

Cops offer R30k reward to solve 2016 Mothibistad murder

ANA
Police members take part in a parade at the Tshwane Training Academy during the re-launch of the SAPS Tactical Response and Tracking Teams, 29 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The SAPS is offering R30k to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person who murdered Tshepiso Neville Dince.

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape has offered a R30 000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person who murdered Tshepiso Neville Dince in 2016.

Dince was reported missing on 8 August 2016. Her lifeless body was later discovered in a shallow grave in the bushes at Kagung village in the Mothibistad area.

A terse statement from the police said Northern Cape commissioner Lieutenant-General Risimati Shivuri has approved a reward to help solve the Mothibistad murder case.

“A reward of R30 000 is therefore offered to any member of the community with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect,” said the statement..

Anyone with relevant information can contact Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Jones Suping on 065 122 8424.

“All information received will be treated as confidential.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

