 
menu
South Africa 16.1.2018 09:42 am

Early morning fire destroys premises in Durban city centre

ANA

A building in Stanger Street in Durban Central caught fire during the early hours of Tuesday.

A building caught alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning along Stanger Street in Durban Central, Rescue Care said.

Operations director Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived “around 1am this morning” they found the fire department had already begun putting out the flames. “Thanks to their excellent work … the blaze was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported,” said Jamieson.

The building, which had many vehicles parked inside, was severely damaged.

The South African Police Service and the fire department are probing the cause of the blaze.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

Man burnt to death in Mpumalaga mob justice

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 2 GOLDEN MAN

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 2 MONARCH AIR

RACE MEETING

16 January 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.