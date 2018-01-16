Early morning fire destroys premises in Durban city centre

A building caught alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning along Stanger Street in Durban Central, Rescue Care said.

Operations director Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived “around 1am this morning” they found the fire department had already begun putting out the flames. “Thanks to their excellent work … the blaze was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported,” said Jamieson.

The building, which had many vehicles parked inside, was severely damaged.

The South African Police Service and the fire department are probing the cause of the blaze.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.