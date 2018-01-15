Ahmed Kathrada Foundation wants to meet H&M over racist advert

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Monday said it had to cancel its planned “peaceful demonstrations” at retail clothing giant H&M in Johannesburg after the EFF protests targeting the Swedish brand which left a trail of destruction.

“The Foundation had intended organising a series of peaceful demonstrations, the first of which was supposed to take place outside the Sandton store today [Monday]. We had engaged with several South African celebrities, including Motlatsi Mafatshe, who had indicated an interest in being part of today’s picket. After this weekend’s protest by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) though, we cancelled the demonstration,” said the foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton.

Balton said that while it was important for racism to be challenged in society, and to be challenged visibly, the foundation would have preferred that “protest action around the issue be undertaken without vandalising stores”.

He said it is the H&M workers who will now have to deal with the mess left by the EFF.

“Over and above the fact that it is workers who would now have to clean up the mess, action as we had seen over the weekend lays the basis for change to be instituted out of fear, and not because of a genuine willingness to do so. Eradicating institutional racism requires working with organisations and companies to ensure that they not only understand the issues at hand, but know how, and remain committed to changing policies, structures and procedures to comply with anti-racist values,” he said.

“We would however, like to commend South Africans for ensuring that the issue remains a talking point and we hope that the strong condemnation of the advert is translated into meaningful action against racism within the retail and advertising sector as a whole. This year, Anti-Racism Week will again be held from March 14-21 and the proposed theme is ‘Rooting Out Racism’. We hope that we can garner the efforts of all South Africans during this period, not only in raising awareness about racism, but in generating ideas on how to root out deep-seated racism within various sectors.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation last week wrote to H&M stores requesting a meeting following the publishing of “the company’s racist advert”.

Members of the EFF trashed H&M shops at different shopping malls in South Africa on Saturday, expressing outrage over the advert.

H&M — Hennes & Mauritz AB — a Swedish multinational clothing-retail company was involved in a race row last week when a photo depicting a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”, sparked widespread outrage on social media, with local and international celebrities blasting the retailer.

Thousands of customers called for a global boycott.

– African News Agency (ANA)