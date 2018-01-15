 
menu
South Africa 15.1.2018 10:35 am

Mayor Mashaba fires Joburg MMC for Finance Rabelani Dagada

ANA
Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba speaks at City of Joburg New Council Chamber,7 Niovember 2017 , with MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Nico de Jager and MMC for Transport, Cllr Nonhlanhla Makhuba and City stakeholders on key City infrastructure which is on the brink of collapse and the solutions which the City will be implemented to arrest the decline. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba speaks at City of Joburg New Council Chamber,7 Niovember 2017 , with MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Nico de Jager and MMC for Transport, Cllr Nonhlanhla Makhuba and City stakeholders on key City infrastructure which is on the brink of collapse and the solutions which the City will be implemented to arrest the decline. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mashaba says he took the decision in consultation with the Federal Executive of the DA.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday he had fired Rabelani Dagada as member of mayoral committee for finance after a forensic investigation found him in breach of the City’s code of conduct and conflict of interest.

Mashaba said he had taken the decision in consultation with the Federal Executive of his Democratic Alliance party.

“Councillor Dagada has also been suspended by the Federal Executive as a councillor, pending an inquiry of the DA’s Federal Legal Commission,” he said in a statement.

In October, Dagada was implicated in a “jobs for pals” scandal in which he was alleged to have enriched his friend by facilitating access to lucrative tenders.

According to reports, Seth Mukwevho received a two-month contract of over R190 000, allegedly due to his long-standing relationship with Dagada.

Mashaba then instituted a forensic investigation through an external company which concluded its investigation into Dagada last Friday.

“The forensic investigation has found that Dagada has breached the City’s Code of Conduct by not declaring his interests and, subsequently, conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him,” Mashaba said.

“Further to this, the forensic investigation has found Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the City, and in the process acted against his sworn duty to our residents.”

Mashaba said he had moved MMC Funzela Ngobeni from the development planning to department replace Dagada in finance with immediate effect and appointed Reuben Masango to fill Ngobeni’s former post.

Masango, an attorney by profession, is a DA councillor in Soweto.

 

 – African News Agency (ANA)

 

De Lille charged by DA, but still Cape Town mayor

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 1 ORACLE KINGDOM

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 5 EQUESTRIS

RACE MEETING

15 January 2018

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.