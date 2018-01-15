JSE says Eskom failed to submit interim report on time

The JSE securities exchange said on Monday power utility Eskom had failed to submit its interim report within the three-month period stipulated by debt listings requirements.

“This announcement is issued to warn holders of debt securities, if the issuer fails to submit its interim report on or before 31 January 2018, that the issuer’s debt securities and the issuer’s registration of the programme memorandum may be suspended,” the JSE said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

