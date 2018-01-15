 
menu
South Africa 15.1.2018 10:31 am

JSE says Eskom failed to submit interim report on time

ANA
Eskom

Eskom

Eskom has failed to submit its interim report within the three-month period which was stipulated according to the JSE securities exchange.

The JSE securities exchange said on Monday power utility Eskom had failed to submit its interim report within the three-month period stipulated by debt listings requirements.

“This announcement is issued to warn holders of debt securities, if the issuer fails to submit its interim report on or before 31 January 2018, that the issuer’s debt securities and the issuer’s registration of the programme memorandum may be suspended,” the JSE said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

Reserve Bank likely to keep repurchase rate unchanged this week – economists

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 1 ORACLE KINGDOM

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 5 EQUESTRIS

RACE MEETING

15 January 2018

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.