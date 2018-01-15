64-year-old fisherman drowns in Limpopo

A 64-year-old fisherman drowned in a river while fishing with friends near Lephalale, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday.

”His fishing rod got stuck and he got into the river in an attempt to retrieve it but he drowned. A search operation by the rescue team immediately ensued and his body was recovered,” said spokesman Constable Maphure Manamela.

The man was identified as Jonas Letswalo from Morapong village. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

The fisherman’s drowning follows two other similar fatal incidents that occurred in Limpopo during the weekend.

Police recovered bodies of a 39-year-old man in the Ga-Rapheri Dam at Ga-Molepo village, who had been fishing when his “self-made boat” capsised. The second body was that of a 48-year-old woman found floating in the Khujwana Dam at Khujwana village on Saturday.

”We want to warn members of the community that as much this year’s seasonal rains are minimal, the current waters in our dams can still be life-threatening if approached without the necessary precautions,” said Manamela.

– African News Agency (ANA)

