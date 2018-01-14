 
South Africa 14.1.2018 06:23 pm

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille to be charged, investigated – Maimane

ANA
Head of the Democratic Alliance Mmusi Maimane speaks at the Daily Maverick and EWN's annual the Gathering event at the Sandton Convention Centre on 23 November 2017. The event discussed many challenges faced by the country and featured prominent political figures and panel discussions. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The decision to charge De Lille followed a meeting of the party’s federal executive on Sunday.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be formally charged and the Democratic Alliance federal legal commission will investigate her, party leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Sunday.

Maimane said De Lille would be charged for actions that negatively impacted the image of the party, for failing to perform her duties as mayor “as set out by the party’s federal council”, and for bringing the “good name of the party into disrepute”.

A subcommittee of the executive had been tasked to probe a series of allegations against the mayor over the past few months, including that she tried to cover up maladministration, losses incurred by the city, and sowing divisions within the City of Cape Town DA caucus.

– African News Agency (ANA)

De Lille at the centre of DA race row

