Two drown in separate incidents in two dams in Limpopo

Police have recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in two separate incidents in dams in Limpopo over the weekend, police said on Sunday.

Police in Mankweng had opened an inquest case after a 39-year-old man drowned in the Ga-Rapheri Dam at Ga-Molepo village, Constable Maphure Manamela said.

The man was apparently fishing from a “self-made boat” when it capsized at about 7pm on Friday evening. An eyewitness alerted police and a search and rescue team was immediately sent to the dam and started a search. The man’s body was eventually recovered at about 10am on Saturday morning, Manamela said.

In a separate incident, in the Ritavi policing precinct, the body of a 48-year-old woman was found floating in the Khujwana Dam at Khujwana village at about 3.30pm on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding the drowning were not yet known and police investigations were continuing.

“We want to warn members of the community that as much this year’s seasonal rains are minimal, the current waters in our dams can still be life-threatening if approached without the necessary precautions,” Manamela said.

– African News Agency (ANA)