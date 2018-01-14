Man under police guard in hospital after community beat him up in North West

A man is under police guard in hospital after community members beat him up in Motlhabe near Mogwase, North West police said on Sunday.

Three men allegedly broke into a house in Slocha section on Friday night and threatened the owner with a knife, Lt-Col Adele Myburgh said.

“They allegedly forced him to unlock his tuck-shop on the same premises and robbed him of cigarettes and cash before fleeing the scene. The victim alerted his neighbours who responded positively and arrested one suspect and handed him over to the police after he was assaulted,” she said.

“The suspect sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital under police guard. The 32-year-old suspect will appear in Mogwase Magistrate’s Court as soon as he is discharged from hospital for house and business robbery. Investigation into the matter continues and more arrests are imminent,” she said

– African News Agency (ANA)