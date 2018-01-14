 
South Africa 14.1.2018

Man stabbed to death in Leeudoringstad in North West

ANA
Woman stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Police were called to the murder scene at Baipei section on Saturday.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court soon after a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Leeudoringstad, North West police said on Sunday.

Police were called to the murder scene at Baipei section on Saturday, Lt-Col Adele Myburgh said.

“Upon arrival at Baipei section, the body of a 34-year-old victim was found lying in the street with multiple stab wounds. He was certified dead by emergency medical and rescue services personnel. Further investigations revealed that the deceased and the suspect allegedly had an argument which led to a fatal stabbing. The police managed to follow leads and arrested a 28-year-old suspect,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Poppie’s parents found guilty of murder

