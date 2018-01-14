 
South Africa 14.1.2018

Reports on Zuma, Ramaphosa meeting ‘distorted, incorrect’, says Zuma’s spokesman

ANA
Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma stands alongside presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa to address delegates at the ANC National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 16 December 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Zuma and Ramaphosa resolved at the meeting to hold regular meetings.

The presidency on Sunday rejected “distortions and incorrect reports” in the media about a recent meeting between President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa – newly elected African National Congress president.

The presidency had noted “several distortions” in media reports in relation to the meeting held by Zuma and Ramaphosa on January 7 at the official Dr John Langalibalele Dube residence in Durban, Zuma’s spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

“The principals held their first formal meeting following the assumption of office by the deputy president as president of the governing party, the ANC,” he said.

They discussed several issues, “updating each other on matters in both government and the governing party”. Zuma and Ramaphosa met alone and reports of other leaders being present were false.

Among the issues discussed, Zuma briefed Ramaphosa on “his plans to institute a commission of inquiry into state capture”, Ngqulunga said.

“Further incorrect reports have been published indicating alleged demands said to have been made by President Zuma to have former AU [African Union] Commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appointed as deputy president of the Republic. No such discussion has taken place and no such demand has been made anywhere by President Zuma,” he said.

Zuma and Ramaphosa resolved at the meeting to hold regular meetings. They had indicated that the meetings were now critical to ensure synergy between the governing party and government since Zuma was no longer a member of the ANC national officials known as the top six.

It would enable Ramaphosa to keep Zuma abreast of issues discussed by the leadership of the governing party. The two also met in regular cabinet committee and cabinet meetings, Ngqulunga said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

This what ANC leaders think of Zuma being booed by party supporters

