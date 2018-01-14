 
South Africa 14.1.2018 08:48 am

West Rand couple stung several times by swarm of bees

ANA
Swarm of Bees.

Swarm of Bees.

ER24 paramedics had to act quickly to stabilise the couple before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

A man and his wife were transported to hospital after being stung multiple times when they were attacked by a swarm of bees in Witpoortjie in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

“It is understood that a man in his late 50s was cutting grass when he was stung outside his home,” ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“His wife noticed that he was in trouble and was also stung multiple times when she tried to help. Paramedics had to act quickly to stabilise the couple before transporting them to  a nearby hospital for further care.

“ER24 paramedics on [the] scene were also stung multiple times while treating the couple. They did not have to be treated after the incident,” Siddall said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

