South Africa 13.1.2018 09:34 pm

Three dead, one critical in Limpopo car crash

ANA

It was alleged that the driver of a VW Polo carrying four occupants lost control of the car at the R577 and R555 junction near Phepheng village.

Three people died and another was critically injured when a car left the road and overturned at a junction near Sekhukhune in the Groblersdal area in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

.

.

"The 33-year-old driver and his 29-year-old  passenger died on the scene, while the other female occupant, aged 26 years, died later in  hospital. The remaining female occupant, aged 24, is still in hospital in a critical condition.

“The 33-year-old driver and his 29-year-old  passenger died on the scene, while the other female occupant, aged 26 years, died later in  hospital. The remaining female occupant, aged 24, is still in hospital in a critical condition.

The cause of the crash was not yet known. Police were investigating three counts of culpable homicide, Manamela said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

