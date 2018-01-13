Three dead, one critical in Limpopo car crash

Three people died and another was critically injured when a car left the road and overturned at a junction near Sekhukhune in the Groblersdal area in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

It was alleged that the driver of a VW Polo carrying four occupants lost control of the car at the R577 and R555 junction near Phepheng village and the car rolled at about 4.50am, Constable Maphure Manamela said

“The 33-year-old driver and his 29-year-old passenger died on the scene, while the other female occupant, aged 26 years, died later in hospital. The remaining female occupant, aged 24, is still in hospital in a critical condition.

The cause of the crash was not yet known. Police were investigating three counts of culpable homicide, Manamela said.

– African News Agency (ANA)