Cops on standby as EFF goes on H&M rampage

Police officers were on standby at the Kolonnade Mall in Pretoria on Saturday, as members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) went on rampage targeting and trashing the H&M clothing store.

A police officer who declined to be identified in the press said the members of the South African Police Service’s crowd controlling Public Order Police had been summoned to the Kolonnade Mall, but there was no sign of the EFF members.

“We’re not going to leave. We are going to be here but the security has told us everything is fine,” he said.

Some Twitter users had alleged that the EFF had already caused chaos at the Kolonnade Mall.

Reports indicated that H&M shops at Sandton City and Menlyn Mall had been trashed.

H&M — Hennes & Mauritz AB — a Swedish multinational clothing-retail company was involved in a race row earlier this week when a photo depicting a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”, sparked widespread outrage on social media, with local and international celebrities blasting the retailer.

Thousands of customers called for a global boycott.

The skirmishes on Saturday, are part of the EFF’s protests against the Swedish retail giant.

– African News Agency (ANA)