Tshwane dam levels satisfactory

Residents of Tshwane can breathe a sigh of relief as dam levels are at satisfactory levels – sitting at over 90% across the four dams supply ing the municipality.

The high levels at the dams, which supply Tshwane’s water treatment plants, were attributed to the recent rainfall in the city’s catchment areas.

Roodeplaat Dam sat at 98%; Bronkhorstspruit Dam at 90%; Leeuwkraal Dam was filled to capacity at 100% while Rietvlei Dam sat at a close 99%, mayoral spokesperson Sam Mgobozi said yesterday.

“This is evidence that good governance by this administration goes a long way in ensuring that our people get the services we promised them.”

The city implemented water restrictions from September 13, 2016 as per instruction from the department of water and sanitation (DWS) during one of the worst droughts ever experienced in the country.

The city launched an awareness drive to inform residents of certain water restrictions while urging them to use water sparingly.

“As such, the department confirmed that Tshwane had achieved the required 15% water reduction as required by the DWS, reaching a total reduction of 15.6% as of March last year,” Mgobozi said.

Despite the high dam levels, Mgobozi explained, the city appeals to residents to continue using water wisely and sparingly.

Residents should not irrigate gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler between 6am and 6pm and are only allowed to do so between 6pm and 10pm.

Residents are also encouraged to not fill their swimming pools unnecessarily and to wash their cars with a bucket instead of a hosepipe, among others.