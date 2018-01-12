 
menu
South Africa 12.1.2018 05:15 pm

SASSA urges beneficiaries to ignore fake information on social media

ANA

SASSA acting national spokesperson, Moabi Pitsi, said the information circulated on social media over the past week was not accurate.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on Friday, urged beneficiaries of social grants to ignore messages currently doing rounds on social media, claiming that SASSA provides uniforms and stationery to school children who receive the Child Support Grant.

SASSA acting national spokesperson, Moabi Pitsi, said the information circulated on social media over the past week was not accurate.

Pitsi said that SASSA did not supply stationery to school children as it was not within the SASSA mandate.

“School uniforms are provided as part of the Social Relief of Distress programme. However, this programme is implemented in terms of the Social Assistance Act, 2004, and all prospective beneficiaries have to meet legislated criteria,” Pitsi said.

“The programme is facilitated after engagement with principals of identified schools, and an assessment is conducted by SASSA. Furthermore, children who are to benefit from this programme have already been identified and orders for the uniforms placed through local co-operatives, who sew the uniforms.”

Pitsi discouraged anyone from retweeting or circulating false messages as it was causing confusion among beneficiaries of social grants.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Social grant payment dates back to normal from Jan – Sassa

Related Stories
Sassa paydays normalise from January after December early payment 15.12.2017
Social grant payment dates back to normal from Jan – Sassa 15.12.2017
Grant beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal to have a bleak Christmas 12.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 1 BRAXTON

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 THE SMELL OF RAIN

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.