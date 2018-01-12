Poet Keorapetse ‘Willie’ Kgosistile lives forever through his words

Poet and liberation struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile’s memorial service took place on the 11 and 12 January 2018, with attendances by friends, family and fans from all over the world.

Among those in attendance was his son, Thebe Neruda “Earl Sweatshirt” Kgositsile, who is a rapper and member of the Odd Future Wolf Gang, an American hip hop music collective, Kgositsile’s former spouse Baleka Mbete, and members of the artistic community.

Watch the tribute video below:

Wife of Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile, Baby Kgositsile, far right, looks on during the memorial service of South African poet Laureate held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Musician Jonas Gwangwa pays tribute to his long time friend Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile during the South African Poet Laureate's memorial service held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Poets Phillipa Yaa de Villiers, left, takes comfort in the arms of Natalia Molebatsi during the memorial service of South African poet Laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Son of Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile acclaimed American rapper Thebe "Earl Sweatshirt" Kgositsile looks on during the memorial service of South African poet Laureate held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Struggle veteran Ronnie Kasrils and wife Amina Frense hold hands whilst seated in the front row with politician Pallo Jordan during the memorial service of South African poet Laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise











