South Africa 12.1.2018 04:24 pm

Poet Keorapetse ‘Willie’ Kgosistile lives forever through his words

Carlos Muchave
Musician Jonas Gwangwa pays tribute to his long time friend Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile during the South African Poet Laureate's memorial service held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Friends, family and fans from all over the world attended poet’s Kgosistile’s memorial service.

Poet and liberation struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile’s memorial service took place on the 11 and 12 January 2018, with attendances by friends, family and fans from all over the world.

Among those in attendance was his son, Thebe Neruda “Earl Sweatshirt” Kgositsile, who is a rapper and member of the Odd Future Wolf Gang, an American hip hop music collective, Kgositsile’s former spouse Baleka Mbete, and members of the artistic community.

Watch the tribute video below:

 

 

 

Parliament pays tribute to Poet Laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile

 

