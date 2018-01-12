Johannesburg City dismisses senior official for corruption

The City of Johannesburg on Friday said it had dismissed a senior official responsible for trade and investment projects after it found the offender guilty of corruption.

“The City has terminated the contract of a senior official responsible for our trade and investment projects after they were found guilty of dishonesty and wrongfully influencing the allocation of tenders,” said MMC of Economic Development, Councillor Leah Knott.

“The official engaged in private business without prior consent from the City, breached our code of ethics, influenced procurement decisions for their own benefit and acted against the interests of the City.”

Knott, who did not name the official, said major steps have been taken over the past few months in combating corruption across the City. These steps include imparting a culture of accountability and responsiveness to those serving the people of Johannesburg.

“As custodians of good governance, employees of the City are expected to lead by example and adhere to the highest ethical norms and standards. This is imperative to delivering quality services in the City.”

– African News Agency (ANA)