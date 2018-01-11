Five people injured in Lenasia crash, south of Soweto

Five people were injured on Thursday, when two cars collided on the K43 in Lenasia, south of Soweto, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 6pm, and found the two vehicles on the side of the road.

“One of the vehicles collided with a tree during the collision. Some of the patients were found walking around on the scene when paramedics arrived. Paramedics treated five people on scene and later transported them to a nearby hospital for further care,” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. Johannesburg Metro Police attended the scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.