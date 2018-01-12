Bad buildings: ‘ill’ accused pitches up

Day two of alleged building hijackers Jonathan Constable (accused no 1) and Bongani Khathide (accused 2) ended with raised voices – and the state and the applicants at a stalemate in the Johannesburg Regional Court yesterday.

On one side, prosecutor Cobus Ehlers has yet to produce a charge sheet while on the other, Constable, pictured, has yet to furnish details about the so-called “union” National Immigrants Council of South Africa (Nicsa) for which he claims to be the deputy director of its anti-corruption division.

Only late yesterday afternoon Constable managed to provide a bank statement which he claimed proved he paid rent and therefore was proof he had a fixed abode.

There was a late start to the day when Constable failed to appear in court in the morning, apparently not feeling well.

However, when court did begin what was supposed to be a postponement due to Constable’s absence, he surprised everyone by walking up the stairs from the cells below.

He claimed he had had an asthma attack, been to the doctor, and was fit to carry on. Much of the day centred around Constable’s ability to prove he had a fixed address, and the address of the union.

There was a lot of focus on letterheads allegedly used by Constable which have apparently Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe’s name on, alleged by the state to enable his “investigations” which “specialises in the strategic investigations of matters related to anti-corruption, fraudulent conduct, misuse and abuse of authority, misuse and abuse of state machinery and the abuse of foreigners rights (sic)”.

More pertinently, according the Nicsa’s free website on the WordPress platform, Constable is tasked with “conducting investigation of property hijackings in Rosettenville and surrounding areas (sic).”

When a remand to Monday was suggested for the investigating officer – who was accused of being involved in the building hijackings by Constable in court on Wednesday – to continue his work, Constable appeared to grow frustrated.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Constable protested loudly, who has denied any wrongdoing.