Helen Zille congratulates top matrics at awards ceremony

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Thursday hailed the province’s 2017 matriculants and said the province was focused on providing a quality education and not just a basic pass rate.

Zille was hosting the province’s top achievers at the annual Premier’s matric awards ceremony at her official Leeuwenhof residence in Cape Town.

The Western Cape again achieved a matric pass rate of 82.8% in the 2017 National Senior Certificate examination.

“We have always placed a big emphasis on indicators showing quality education beyond the matric pass rate league table. The Western Cape again achieved the highest percentage of bachelor’s passes in the country at 39.1%, the highest maths pass rate at 73.9% and a physical science pass rate consistent with previous years at 74%,” said Zille.

The Premier also congratulated the Western Cape learners who occupied the top two spots nationally, Janke Van Dyk from Bellville High School, who was SA’s top achiever, and Matthys Carstens from Durbanville High School, who was placed second.

Zille also made special mention of Brenda Nyarudzu, from Ilingelethu Secondary School in the West Coast District. “Her mother passed away when Brenda was in Grade 11, and her father struggled financially to provide a conducive space for Brenda to study for exams. With the help of our district and circuit offices, Brenda achieved a slew of distinctions, finishing first overall in her school. This is just one example of a broader effort to keep learners in school, helping them to succeed, rather than drop out.”

The Premier concluded her address with a commitment to spending the rest of her time in office focusing on the advancement of quality education.

“Education is the foundation on which South Africa will exceed, and that is what we work on every single day. It takes good leadership, good middle management, involved parents, and structures and systems of discipline that enable learning. How to instill this in all schools that lack it, is a formula we have not yet cracked. I have 18 months left in Premiership, and if there’s one thing I do, it will be to continue working on cracking that conundrum,” said Zille.

A statement from her office said the Western Cape Education Department is conducting an extensive analysis of matric results each year. Marks are analysed from subject level down to topics. Tailored teacher training and learning programmes are then targeted to each school. The Province is also currently rolling out an unprecedented eLearning programme to bring technology and new teaching methods to classrooms across the Western Cape.

