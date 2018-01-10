Two injured in Pretoria industrial accident

Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday, in an industrial accident at a business on Boeing road in Pretoria east, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics arrived on the scene to find two men lying inside the workshop of a local business.

“ER24 paramedics assessed both men and found that they had both sustained numerous injuries, leaving them in a serious condition. The men were treated for their injuries and were provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a private hospital for further treatment,” he said.

“It is believed that the two men had been filling a truck tyre with air when it apparently burst.”

He said that an investigation would be launched.

– African News Agency (ANA)