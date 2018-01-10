Cape Town Mayor De Lille extends condolences to Morkel family

Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille has extended her sympathies to the Morkel family following the death of former city mayor and provincial premier Gerald Morkel who died on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, De Lille said: “It is with a great sense of sadness that we have learnt of the passing of one of our city’s stalwarts, former Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier, Gerald Morkel. The City of Cape Town extends its deepest sympathies to the Morkel family and friends of the former Mayor.”

De Lille added that the Morkel family are in her thoughts and prayers.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said: “It is with great sadness that the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has learned of the passing of former Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier, Gerald Morkel.”

Madikizela said Morkel’s passing comes at a time when his wisdom is greatly needed.

“Gerald’s passing comes after the deaths of two other prominent DA leaders in our province, and at a time when his wisdom is greatly needed. As a respected public servant to our province, his presence and dedicated service will be sorely missed,” said Madikizela.

He continued by extending his condolences to Morkel’s family.

Morkel died aged 76.

“He passed away at 1pm at home,” his son Garth Morkel said.

He added that his father died with his wife and sister by his side.

He performed duties as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Premier of the Western Cape Province, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Leader of the New National Party, and had several other positions within Government.

When he became Premier of the Western Cape Province after Hernus Kriel stepped down he was appointed the Western Cape Leader of the renamed New National Party (NNP). The NNP merged with the smaller Democratic Party and eventually in 2000 the parties moved under the name Democratic Alliance.

A year later in 2001, the NNP pulled stopped co-operating with the DA and instead wanted to cross over to the African National Congress (ANC). Morkel being very critical about this attempted to change their minds and turn the majority of the party against the decision.

However, Morkel joined the DA and was elected Mayor of the City Of Cape Town. He remained in office but the DA was driven out due to the ANC-NNP coalition and he served for a while as Western Cape provincial leader of the DA but later stepped down and continued serve as a member of the City Council for Steenberg until his retirement from politics in 2011.

– African News Agency (ANA)