Showbizbee acquired rights to film the story of Brenda Fassie

Showbizbee announced on Wednesday that they acquired rights to film the story of late South African musician Brenda Fassie, and that it would be written and directed by Edward Shaw with a script based on a story by her son Bongani to be released in 2018.

Fassie was a South African Afropop singer, affectionately called MaBrrr by her fans, she was sometimes described as the “Queen of African Pop” or simply as The Black Madonna.

Her bold stage antics earned a reputation for “outrageousness”, while her outspoken views and frequent visits to the poorer townships of Johannesburg, as well as songs about life in the townships, she enjoyed tremendous popularity.

Showbizbee said in a statement that the film would be filmed on location in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, and the production and premier in cinemas would be 2018.

“Brenda, a period comedy-drama, follows a young Brenda Fassie whose determination to become a singer, follows her journey from Langa, Cape Town to Soweto, Johannesburg of which catapults her into stardom becoming South Africa’s most iconic entertainers, along with becoming a mother,” Showbizbee said in a statement.

“With Brenda, writer-director Edward W Shaw is doing a remarkable job. He has created a totally relatable story that is both fresh and new. The screenplay is surprising and precise, a warm human story. It is our good fortune to be working with a great team. We are confident the public will embrace Brenda.”

Showbizbee said that the ‘search for Brenda’ would be orchestrated with open auditions which were yet to be confirmed.

“Open to all South Africans nationally. This initiative essentially, will give the opportunity for any female across the country to apply for this challenging and honourable role for the movie.”

Fassie’s son , Bongani, said: ” My Mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and and even after her death. It is with great excitement that we have partnered with Showbizzbee Film Productions to make the Brenda Fassie Movie for Box Office release in 2018. I am particularly eager to participate in the production as (Co-Executive producer) so that the real story of my mom comes alive to the people of South Africa and the world.”

– African News Agency (ANA)