 
menu
South Africa 10.1.2018 04:30 pm

Showbizbee acquired rights to film the story of Brenda Fassie

ANA
South Africa's bad girl Brenda Fassie sings a birthday song for liberation struggle hero Nelson Mandela at the launch of the Kora awards music CD at Club Kilimanjaro. Picture: Gallo Images/ City Press/George Mashinini

South Africa's bad girl Brenda Fassie sings a birthday song for liberation struggle hero Nelson Mandela at the launch of the Kora awards music CD at Club Kilimanjaro. Picture: Gallo Images/ City Press/George Mashinini

Fassie was a South African Afropop singer, affectionately called MaBrrr by her fans, she was sometimes described as the ‘Queen of African Pop’ or simply as The Black Madonna.

Showbizbee announced on Wednesday that they acquired rights to film the story of late South African musician Brenda Fassie, and that it would be written and directed by Edward Shaw with a script based on a story by her son Bongani to be released in 2018.

Fassie was a South African Afropop singer, affectionately called MaBrrr by her fans, she was sometimes described as the “Queen of African Pop” or simply as The Black Madonna.

Her bold stage antics earned a reputation for “outrageousness”, while her outspoken views and frequent visits to the poorer townships of Johannesburg, as well as songs about life in the townships, she enjoyed tremendous popularity.

Showbizbee said in a statement that the film would be filmed on location in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, and the production and premier in cinemas would be 2018.

“Brenda, a period comedy-drama, follows a young Brenda Fassie whose determination to become a singer, follows her journey from Langa, Cape Town to Soweto, Johannesburg of which catapults her into stardom becoming South Africa’s most iconic entertainers, along with becoming a mother,” Showbizbee said in a statement.

“With Brenda, writer-director Edward W Shaw is doing a remarkable job. He has created a totally relatable story that is both fresh and new. The screenplay is surprising and precise, a warm human story. It is our good fortune to be working with a great team. We are confident the public will embrace Brenda.”

Showbizbee said that the ‘search for Brenda’ would be orchestrated with open auditions which were yet to be confirmed.

“Open to all South Africans nationally. This initiative essentially, will give the opportunity for any female across the country to apply for this challenging and honourable role for the movie.”

Fassie’s son , Bongani, said: ” My Mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and and even after her death. It is with great excitement that we have partnered with Showbizzbee Film Productions to make the Brenda Fassie Movie for Box Office release in 2018. I am particularly eager to participate in the production as (Co-Executive producer) so that the real story of my mom comes alive to the people of South Africa and the world.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Arthur says he’s inspired to write a book about Brenda Fassie

Related Stories
7 SA celebrities who died way too young 4.11.2017
Arthur says he’s inspired to write a book about Brenda Fassie 17.7.2017
WATCH: When Brenda Fassie explicitly detailed her unbelievable sex life 5.7.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.