 
menu
South Africa 10.1.2018 03:10 pm

EFF says sorry, suspends official accused of assaulting girlfriend

ANA
RADICAL ACTION. Gauteng EFF spokesman Patrick Sindane, second from right, and his provincial command team brief media on their planned protests against e-tolls at a hotel in Braamfontein yesterday. <br />Picture: Neil McCartney.

RADICAL ACTION. Gauteng EFF spokesman Patrick Sindane, second from right, and his provincial command team brief media on their planned protests against e-tolls at a hotel in Braamfontein yesterday.
Picture: Neil McCartney.

The EFF said the regrettable and unacceptable allegations of the assault by Patrick Sindane had put the party in an embarrassing position.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party on Wednesday said it has suspended Patrick Sindane, a Gauteng member of the provincial legislature, accused of beating his girlfriend.

Sindane allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in Soweto at the weekend.

In a contrite statement, the EFF in Gauteng said it “apologises unreservedly to all our constituencies and communities” for the “violence committed against a woman by one of the Gauteng Members of the Provincial Legislature, Patrick Sindane”. The EFF added: “We are particularly ashamed as a province …”

The party said the regrettable and unacceptable allegations of the assault, which were admitted by their member, “have placed the EFF in an embarrassing position”.

In the statement, the EFF said it takes “extreme exception” to the continued harassment, abuse, and physical violence against women.

The party said it was committed to fighting structural violence, especially aimed at black women. The EFF said it was also tackling all other related antisocial conduct against women.

“To this end, Patrick Sindane has been placed under temporary and immediate suspension, while the organisation’s disciplinary process … is implemented,” said the statement issued by Mandisa Mashego, EFF Gauteng acting Chairperson.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

DA welcomes Zuma’s appointment of commission into state capture

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.