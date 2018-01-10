EFF says sorry, suspends official accused of assaulting girlfriend

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party on Wednesday said it has suspended Patrick Sindane, a Gauteng member of the provincial legislature, accused of beating his girlfriend.

Sindane allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in Soweto at the weekend.

In a contrite statement, the EFF in Gauteng said it “apologises unreservedly to all our constituencies and communities” for the “violence committed against a woman by one of the Gauteng Members of the Provincial Legislature, Patrick Sindane”. The EFF added: “We are particularly ashamed as a province …”

The party said the regrettable and unacceptable allegations of the assault, which were admitted by their member, “have placed the EFF in an embarrassing position”.

In the statement, the EFF said it takes “extreme exception” to the continued harassment, abuse, and physical violence against women.

The party said it was committed to fighting structural violence, especially aimed at black women. The EFF said it was also tackling all other related antisocial conduct against women.

“To this end, Patrick Sindane has been placed under temporary and immediate suspension, while the organisation’s disciplinary process … is implemented,” said the statement issued by Mandisa Mashego, EFF Gauteng acting Chairperson.

– African News Agency (ANA)

