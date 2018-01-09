MDDA welcomes reports of kidnapped Shiraaz Mohamed being alive

South Africa’s Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) welcomed reports on Tuesday, by Gift of the Givers that they had received proof that kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed was still alive.

“January 10, 2018, marks one year since South African photojournalist and community media stalwart, Shiraaz Mohamed, was kidnapped in Syria while with the South African international humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers,” MDDA said in a statement.

The MDDA is a statutory development agency, deriving its mandate, from Section 16 and 32 of the Constitution Act No. 108 of 1996, thereby providing for freedom of expression and access to information. The agency is aimed at raising public awareness with regard to media development and diversity issues, and to encourage media literacy and a culture of reading.

The MDDA has called for the urgent release and return of Mohamed to his family, friends and colleagues in the media.

“Together with the worldwide media, the MDDA condemns any attacks on the entrenched right of journalists to work free from the threat of violence and to thereby ensure the right to access to information for all.”

MDDA added that Mohamed was a member of the MDDA sister organisation, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), and was a well known and well loved figure in the community media sector, having started a community newspaper in Ennerdale, Gauteng, amongst other initiatives.

“Despite desperate attempts to find him, his whereabouts remain unknown and the MDDA extends heartfelt support to the Mohamed family during these distressing times and thanks all those who are working tirelessly to free him,” said MDDA.

– African News Agency (ANA)