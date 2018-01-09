WC ANC saddened by death of leading legal light Steven Zintle

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Tuesday said it was saddened by the passing of Steven Zintle, a member of the party’s Legal and Constitutional Committee and who had played a leading role in the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel). Zintle died on January 1.

In a statement, the provincial ANC said: “We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Zintle was was elected general secretary of the Western Cape Province Branch of Nadel in 1991 and 1992.

According to the statement, Zintle had an “unsurpassed personal dedication to the principles and ideals of an accessible legal system which provides justice for all people in a constitutional democracy based on the rule of law”.

The party noted that Zintle had assisted with the legal representation for the release with indemnity of political prisoners from Robben Island following the release of Nelson Mandela.

“Zintle was a person of substantial abilities, who was conscientious and meticulous, able to deal with complex legal matters, able to communicate professionally with people at all levels, able to present complicated concepts in a way which everyone can easily comprehend, dedicated, enthusiastic, and also easy to work with in a cooperative and supportive manner.

“Cde Steven as an active member of our ANC provincial Constitutional committee in the Western Cape contributed immensely to our new constitutional dispensation.Today we wish his daughter Alexandra our deepest condolences and say Hamba Kahle comrade Steven,” the ANC said.

– African News Agency (ANA)