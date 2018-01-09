 
menu
South Africa 9.1.2018 04:11 pm

Maswanganyi calls on RSR and Prasa to investigate trains accident in Germiston

ANA
Injured passengers on the platform as they are being attended to by paramedics after a train collided with another at Geldenhuis Station in Germiston, 9 January 2017. 226 people were injured when it hit another stationary train at about 7:15 in the morning.Picture: Neil McCartney

Injured passengers on the platform as they are being attended to by paramedics after a train collided with another at Geldenhuis Station in Germiston, 9 January 2017. 226 people were injured when it hit another stationary train at about 7:15 in the morning.Picture: Neil McCartney

Both these trains were authorised to travel on the same line toward Springs from Johannesburg.

The Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi, has directed the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to expedite the investigation into the cause of the two Metrorail trains that collided on Tuesday morning at Geldenhuis Station East of Johannesburg.

Both these trains were authorised to travel on the same line toward Springs from Johannesburg. Investigators on the scene, classified the crash as a rear-end-vision on the platform and a comprehensive investigation was underway.

Minister Maswanganyi said :“It is estimated that about 226 passengers have been injured with 67 sustaining moderate injuries and 159 sustaining minor injuries. Most of these injuries are as a result of emergency brakes being applied by the driver of the incoming train”.

Maswanganyi has directed Prasa to fast track its plans to modernise rail services in South Africa including expediting the process to replace all existing signaling interlocking, which consist mainly of obsolete mechanical and electro-mechanical systems, with electronic interlocking as the technology of choice.

“A budget of about R5.6 billion has been set aside for the signalling modernisation since 2015 to 2018, as we know that our rail network has previously been characterised by years of disinvestment by the apartheid regime. Cable theft remains one of the major challenges that keep on undermining our determination and efforts to provide a safe and secure railway experience for all South Africans,” said Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi calls on communities, civil society and business to work together with government to secure the railway network from all the criminals who are hell-bent on vandalising the railway network system for economic benefits.

To further alleviate inconveniences to the commuters, trains running between Johannesburg and Germiston are running on a single line with delays in scheduling.

Maswanganyi wishes all the injured a speedy recovery.

African News Agency (ANA)

KZN transport MEC takes on Ladysmith taxi warlords, bans their taxis for 6 months

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.