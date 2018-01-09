Woman robbed, kidnapped in Brits, two arrested

Three men allegedly robbed and kidnapped a 20-year-old woman in Kgabalatsane near Brits, North West police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh said the woman was asleep in her house in Morolong Section on Monday night, when the men gained entry into her house, and threatened her with a firearm and knife.

“They allegedly took cash, a cellphone and tablet. After the house robbery she was kidnapped and dropped off unharmed at a graveyard in Hebron.” She said the woman sought help from community members and the community started a search for the suspects’ vehicle. The vehicle as well as two men were found and arrested by the community, who handed them over to the police, unharmed. “The suspects, aged 26 and 35, will appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 January 2018 on charges of house robbery and kidnapping.” – African News Agency (ANA)

